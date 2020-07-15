Virginia high school football will not return in the fall, league officials say

Football could resume next year under one proposed model in a condensed season. Here's what the league is considering.

High school football in Virginia will not be played this fall as schools continue to adust to reopening efforts amid the pandemic, the Virginia High School League announced July 15.

The league, which sanctions interscholastic play for the more than 250 high schools in Virginia, laid out three different scenarios for sports to resume. While VHSL won't vote on a final plan until July 27, none of the three scenarios include football being played this fall.

Of the three options, one model would allow for a condensed plan that lets schools resume shorter seasons beginning December 14. That would mean football could return with six-to-eight games and a playoff season next year. Under that model, football would likely see a start date in February.

Here are the current models the league is considering:

Model 1: All sports remain in their current season, with low-contact sports like golf and cross country proceeding as usual. Theater would be allowed, but high-contact sports like field hockey, football, cheer and volleyball wouldn't.

Model 2: Spring and fall sports will switch seasons. Tennis, soccer, baseball and softball would be allowed to play as well as track and field in the fall. But high-contact sports, including spring lacrosse, would be off-limits until spring season resumes around March to allow schools time to figure out more safety precautions and gauge the status of the virus.

Model 3: All sports would be delayed and then resume in three condensed seasons:

Winter sports: Dec. 14 - February 20

Fall sports: February 15 - May 1

Spring sports: April 12 - June 26

A final decision is yet to be made by the league as different districts across the commonwealth still work on finalizing reopening.

Executive Director of VHSL, Dr. Billy Haun, said the status of all sports depends on Virginia transitioning out of the current Phase 3 guidelines in place. If Virginia stays in Phase 3, no sports will return.

“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high-risk category depends on being out of the current Phase 3 guidelines," Haul said Wednesday.