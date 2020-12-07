How and where you can watch your DC sports teams as professional leagues start back up soon

A lot is still uncertain about how sports will continue during this pandemic, but WUSA9 has where you can catch your favorites DC sports teams in the coming months.

WASHINGTON — Missing sports? Well, you're in luck! American professional sports teams are starting back up play.

The Washington Wizards, Nationals, Mystics, Capitals and Spirit are all playing within the next month.

Here is a look at where you can catch matches and games for your DC teams!

Nationals

The Washington Nationals released the final schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, with a full 162-game season starting in April.

The new season begins April 1, 2021 with a home game against the New York Mets and ends October 2 with a home game against the Boston Red Sox.

The 2021 season plans on a full 162 games, with the team's first road trip to Los Angeles for a three-game weekend series against the Dodgers, April 9-11 and then to St. Louis to face the Cardinals April 12-14.

There will be 14 weekend series during next season, with Washington hosting 13 homestands.

The 16th season for the franchise will be a shortened 60-game regular season, with the Nats playing each National League East team 10 times; the other 20 games will be against American League East opponents.

6 games against Baltimore Orioles

3 games against Boston Red Sox

3 games against New York Yankees

4 games against Tampa Bay Rays

4 games against Toronto Blue Jays

Here is where you can catch the games on TV, so far:

7/23 Washington Nationals vs NY Yankees Broadcast: ESPN Time: 7:08 p.m.

7/25 Washington Nationals vs NY Yankees Broadcast: FOX Time: 7:15 p.m.

7/26 Washington National vs NY Yankees Broadcast: TBS Time: 1:05 p.m.

Wizards

Look for the Washington Wizards to play their games on either ESPN, ABC or TNT. These networks are where the National Basketball Association (NBA) plays its games during the regular season and playoffs.

The NBA is will play its games at the Disney sports complex in Orlando.

7/31 Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards – Broadcast: TBD and Time: 4 p.m.

8/2 Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets – Broadcast: TBD Time: 2 p.m.

8/3 Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards – Broadcast: TBD Time: 4p.m.

8/5 Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards – Broadcast: TBD Time: 4 p.m.

8/7 Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans – Broadcast: TBD Time: 8 p.m.

8/9 Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder – Broadcast: TBD Time: 12:30 p.m.

8/11 Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards – Broadcast: TBD Time: 9 p.m.

8/13 Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics – Broadcast: TBD Time: TBD

Capitals

NBC and NBC Sports have the regular season broadcasting rights for the National Hockey League (NHL) so games will be on their channels most likely. The NHL has not released more about what days these games will be played. But in a recent news release, the NHL did layout when games will be played when the league returns to play.

Toronto and Edmonton will be the two cities where the NHL will play, with the Capitals playing its games in Toronto, since its in the Eastern Conference.

The start times for the Qualifiers in Toronto will be noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. (ET). The start times for the Qualifiers in Edmonton will be 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (ET), which could change by up to 30 minutes.

8/3 Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning -- Broadcasting and Time: TBD

8/6 Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers – Broadcast and Time: TBD

8/8 Washington Capitals Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals – Broadcast and Time: TBD

Mystics

The Mystics will play a 22-game season from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as part of its WNBA 2020 Tip-Off presented by AT&T. A schedule has not been released by the WNBA, but in its schedule before the pandemic, all of its games were to be broadcasted on ABC and ESPN. So look for this to be the most likely place you will watch games when details are finished.

Spirit

The Washington Spirit have a variety of games that will air through the rest of July. Their matches can be caught on the CBS Sports Network, which is working with the National Woman’s Soccer League NWSL) to broadcast the games.