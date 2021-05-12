DC Police: 3 men injured in Northwest triple shooting; investigators still on scene

The scene is still active, with the Metropolitan Police Department investigating what exactly led to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Three men have been shot in D.C. Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement.

So far, the three victims are conscious and breathing, according to MPD.

No further information has been provided by MPD.