x
DC

DC Police: 3 men injured in Northwest triple shooting; investigators still on scene

The scene is still active, with the Metropolitan Police Department investigating what exactly led to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Three men have been shot in D.C. Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement. 

The scene is still active, with police investigating what exactly led to the shooting.

So far, the three victims are conscious and breathing, according to MPD.

No further information has been provided by MPD. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

