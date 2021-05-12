DC Police: 3 men injured in Northwest triple shooting; investigators still on scene

WASHINGTON — Three men have been shot in D.C. Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement.
The scene is still active, with police investigating what exactly led to the shooting.
So far, the three victims are conscious and breathing, according to MPD.
No further information has been provided by MPD.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: 'Get back or I will shoot you' | 14-year-old arrested for Southeast DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.