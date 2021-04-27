'Get back or I will shoot you' | 14-year-old arrested for Southeast DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver

This new information from D.C. Police follow a string of arrests in 2021 that have been teenagers involved in carjackings.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with D.C. Police arrested a 14-year-old male teenager on Monday for an armed carjacking that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 27, in the 3500 block of 19th Street, Southeast, according to the department in a statement.

The teen is suspected of carjacking a Lyft driver's vehicle as he helped a woman with a cast on her leg get into a car, according to D.C. Police.

During the carjacking, D.C. Police said the teen was one of two suspects who pulled out firearms, with one of them saying, "get back or I will shoot you." The car was then stolen.

There is still another suspect on the loose in this case, per the police department's statement to WUSA9. This case remains under investigation.

This new information from D.C. Police follow a string of arrests in 2021 that have been teenagers involved in carjackings that have happened in and around the District.

One of these carjackings involved an Uber Eats driver who was died during a car crash when he was being robbed by two teenage girls near Nats Park in the Navy Yard, according to D.C. Police.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.