Man dead after Prince George's County hit-and-run

Police are still investigating the crash that happened Tuesday night.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating what happened, and are asking the public for information to track down the driver.

Prince George's County Police said on Twitter that around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash and found a man dead on the scene. The striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Officers closed Allentown Road between Auth Road and Leon Street in both directions while they conducted their investigation, police said. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

The identity of the man hit and killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are on scene working to establish circumstances leading up to the collision. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hbPHFHY7qp — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 12, 2021