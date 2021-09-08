Watch: Video shows DC Police officer punch man repeatedly during arrest; 3 officers under investigation

The 45-second clip shows four officers surrounding a man pinned up against a fence by three of the officers.

WASHINGTON — Three D.C. Police officers are under criminal investigation after a video circulating social media showed an officer punch a man repeatedly during an arrest while the other two officers tried to restrain him, said D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee in a Monday news conference.

The incident that happened Sunday in the 1500 block of U Street in Southeast will be reported next to the U.S. Attorney's Office for review, and all three officers have been put on non-contact status, said Contee. He added D.C. Police will also start their own investigation, too.

Contee said an illegal gun was confiscated during the interaction, but he expressed frustration and sadness. He also expressed embarrassment for what happened.

“I have watched this video. I am embarrassed, disheartened and ashamed, of what I’ve seen,” said Contee. “We are an agency of more than 3,500 officers, and I assure the community this is not consistent with our training, our tactics, our policies, procedures, nor is it consistent with our agency’s values.”

It remains unclear what took place or the events leading up to the moments caught on video, but Contee said that the arrest was initiated after officers witnessed a drug transaction.

The 45-second clip shows four officers surrounding a man pinned up against a fence by three of the officers. An officer facing the pinned man proceeds to punch him approximately 13 times in the face and body while the other officers put him in handcuffs.

"We have a responsibility on the way we treat the community and we didn't do that," said Contee in his news conference.

You can hear a bystander yelling at the officers during the incident, "Aye moe! Why you punching him?! Why you punching him?" several times.

One of the officers replied saying, "We're trying to put him in cuffs!"

Another person was also heard questioning officers, "Why you hit him?!"

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Please be advised.

@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf — Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021

On Tuesday, D.C. Council voted to cut in half Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for $11 million to hire 170 new officers to the force.

Instead, council members approved $5 million for new officers and $6.1 million for other safety programs and initiatives.

A spokesperson for Councilmember Janeese Lewis George believed the revised funding would help hire around 60 officers over the next two years and some additional cadets.

The $6.1 million in alternative funding includes:

$3.3 million for Cure the Streets violence interrupters

$1.9 million for Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) violence interrupters

$884,000 for ONSE Leadership Academy

As of Tuesday night, D.C. had recorded 114 homicides this year, a 5% increase over the same time last time. In 2020, homicides reached a 16-year-high in the District.