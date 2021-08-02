'The solution can’t solely be more police' | DC Council proposal would divide $11M between police and violence prevention programs

The proposal is in response to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request of $11 million to help hire more police officers.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Council has announced a proposal that would invest $11 million in additional police officers and expanding violence prevention programs.

The proposal is in response to Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for more funding to hiring more police officers amidst a crime wave.

According to a press release, MPD typically hires 250 officers each year. After the department's budget was cut by $15 million in 2020, the department says it was left with a near-empty hiring pipeline. The department says it has only hired 42 new officers: 21 cadets who became recruits, 12 reinstatements, 8 senior police officers, and one leadership official.

In order to support the hiring of additional officers, Bowser sent an $11 million supplemental budget request to the Council to allow for more hiring and training.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Councilmember Charles Allen, Chair of the Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, have proposed a compromise package of investments.

The new proposal would instead use the $11 million requested by Mayor Bowser for hiring and training more officers to investing in both traditional law enforcement and public-health-based programs.

“Council members support a combination of strategies to reduce violent crime. The solution can’t solely be more police," Mendelson said. "If you think about it, relying only on police is a reactive strategy. Police respond to incidents of violence. On the other side, violence interrupters are proactive. Interrupters work in the neighborhoods, know the people most likely to beef, and calm tensions before retaliatory shootings can occur.”

The proposal would give D.C. Police $5 million to hire more officers and reduce overtime pressures but it would also double the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s (ONSE) Leadership Academies, a program that works with high-risk students within D.C. The proposal would also give an additional $1.9 million for violence interrupters through ONSE, and fund four new Cure the Streets violence interruption sites through the Office of the Attorney General.

“The Council’s proposal here is responsible and responsive. We are ensuring investments in public safety are going directly into communities where gun violence is happening the most,” Councilmember Allen said. “Law enforcement and public health-based approaches are both critical to reducing gun violence. It might be the easiest path, but now’s not the time to fall back on police-only responses when we know a more well-rounded approach will have better immediate and long-term results in stopping the next shooter.”