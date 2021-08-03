National Night Out seeks to build relationship between police, communities

The annual event takes place on August 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON — National Night Out, an annual event meant to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve, is happening August 3, 2021. Neighborhood events are scheduled in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and across the country.

National Night Out comes as police in the DMV are establishing new community-based programs and units to attempt to cut down on crime and violence.

In D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department investigated its 100th homicide earlier this month, the fastest its reached the grim milestone since 2003.

MPD Police Chief Robert Contee has been outspoken about the violence in the District this year, asking for the community's help.

“I’m asking community members: join with me,” the chief pleaded during a press conference following a shooting on 14th Street earlier this month. “My voice is only but one voice and I’ve been saying this for a long time … I’ve been in this police department for over 30 years. This is the same movie from when I was a boy growing up here. When are we going to do something different? And what different looks like - what does not happen here - is accountability.”

In an effort to improve community relations, MPD launched a new unit for high crime areas in the city, with officers on bikes and scooters to better connect with communities.

But the issue of gun violence is not specific to D.C. President Joe Biden's administration is working to get guns off the streets on a national level using strike forces in major cities, including the District.

National Night Out is another way to improve community relations between law enforcement and neighborhoods across the country.

"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," according to the events website.

Events will be held across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on August 3.

Locations for the event in D.C. can be found here. Events in Montgomery County can be found here. Events in Fairfax County can be found here.