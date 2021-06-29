x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC Police: Woman shot in Southeast; investigators still at the shooting scene

She has not been pronounced dead by officials, but D.C. Police has said the homicide detectives have been called to the scene of this shooting.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — A woman is unconscious and not breathing after being shot in the 4,000 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, early Tuesday evening, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9. 

She has not been pronounced dead by officials, but D.C. Police has said the homicide detectives have been called to the scene of this shooting.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Police: 7 boys, ages 13 to 16, arrested after leading police on chase in carjacked SUV

RELATED: Caught on camera: Police searching for suspect in double shooting in NW DC

RELATED: 'He wanted to be a pillar in the community' | Friends say barber killed in Woodmore Town Center shooting had big plans

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.