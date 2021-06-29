Police: 6 young people, ages 12 to 15, arrested after leading police on chase in carjacked SUV

The chase ended in a crash, and all those involved were taken into custody, police say.

WASHINGTON — Six people, all under the age of 16, were arrested early Tuesday after a short pursuit that ended in D.C., according to Marcus Jones, Public Information Officer with the Seat Pleasant Police Department.

Jones said it all started when an armed carjacking was reported in Prince George's County Monday. He tells WUSA9 that officers spotted the stolen SUV, and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. The chase made its way into D.C. around 11 p.m. Monday night and ended when the stolen SUV crashed into parked cars at 14th Place and C Street Northeast.

The people inside the vehicle took off running but were arrested about two streets over. No injuries were reported.

Cpt. Haskins, First District Watch Commander with The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), said six people between the ages of 12 and 15 were arrested. Cpt. Haskins said the driver of the stolen SUV will be charged with reckless driving in D.C., but charges for the others involved are not known at this time.

MPD is working on fugitive charges, and working on warrants to extradite those arrested back to Maryland.

The Seat Pleasant Police Department has recovered the stolen SUV. Seat Pleasant Police Department is the lead agency in charge of the investigation, with MPD in a support role.

Additional details about those involved were not immediately available because they are under the age of 18 years old.

This is just the latest in a trend of carjackings involving young people.

The most notable of these cases involved a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl who attempted to steal a car belonging to UberEats driver Mohammad Anwar. Anwar was killed, and both teenagers pleaded guilty to murder in the case.

According to the latest crime data from MPD, motor vehicle thefts in D.C. are up 30% since this time last year. In Prince George's County, the latest crime data shows a total of 93 carjackings from January 2021 to April 2021. The data has not been updated to reflect May or June statistics. Last year, over the same time period, Prince George's County Police Department reported 26 carjackings.