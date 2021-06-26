'He wanted to be a pillar in the community' | Friends say barber killed in Woodmore Town Center shooting had big plans

Prince George's County Police say 29-year-old Rien Green was shot to death Thursday night.

GLENARDEN, Md. — Days after three people were shot at the popular Woodmore Town Centre, friends, colleagues and clients of the master barber who was killed are still stunned.

Prince George's County Police said 29-year-old Rien Green was shot and killed Thursday night outside of the Silver Diner, and two others were injured.

His colleague said Green had just opened his own studio a couple of years ago in the very center where he lost his life.

Saturday, they started packing his tools away as loved ones delivered flowers.

“He was a rock star in his own lane," friend and self-proclaimed adopted mom Chaye Walker said. "And it's you know, it's heartbreaking to be here doing this.”

One of his clients said she was confused why she hadn't heard back when she texted about an appointment.

“I was scheduled for a two-week cut with him, and I texted him and I didn’t get a response, which was weird," Dr. Monique Caruth said. "But now it all adds up.”

Caruth said she had been his client for nearly eight years and they swapped business ideas as they both worked on their own ventures.

Green had a loyal customer base. His own company's webpage, Clipollo's Grooming, touts more than 50 five-star reviews. Green also had achieved a lot in a short time.

He was already a licensed master barber before 30 – as his colleague claims he was the youngest person ever to earn the title.

“He was just really ambitious. And he just wanted to succeed," Walker said. "And he wanted to be a pillar in the community to show you know, the other young men that hey, this is really possible. You can do this. You can choose you know how your life really goes and, and he wanted to be the example on how to execute.”

Fellow barber William Glenn said he also empowered others to give back. He said they held a charity event together to cut hair for kids.

Another friend, Cornelius "Neal" McDonald, who's the owner of StaySolid Youth Mental Health Non-profit and LiveLIVE LLC, said he worked with Green to sponsor five children from the inner city to go to a gala in D.C. with free hair cuts, tailored suits, and a hotel stay.

He said Green also worked with him to give free haircuts to people who are homeless.

“He was a phenomenal person, phenomenal person," Glenn said. "As a leader in a barbershop, you have to be the type of person that will influence people in the proper way. And that was always a powerful thing about him when he speaks, it was substance with it.”

Green's barber chair may now be empty, but his friends said his impact will still be felt. His colleague said he had dreams of opening up his own barber school one day, so he's going to do his best to carry on his legacy.