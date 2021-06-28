Caught on camera: Police searching for suspect in double shooting in NW DC

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, police say.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect that shot at two victims in Northwest Sunday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene after the sounds of gunshots. They later found two adult victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District said the shooting suspect was caught by a surveillance camera.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in this incident or has information about the shooting to come forward and call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Do you recognize the suspect?

View the surveillance video below:

At this time, the events leading up to the shooting and the motive are unknown.