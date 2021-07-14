x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC Fire: Metrobus crash injures multiple people, some in critical condition

The Metrobus shuttle crashed after hitting a retaining wall, at the intersection of First Street and Riggs Road Northeast, according to D.C. Police.
Credit: internal

WASHINGTON — Around a dozen people have been injured in a crash involving a Green Line Metrobus shuttle that happened in Northeast D.C. around 3:30 p.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

The Metrobus shuttle crashed after hitting a retaining wall, at the intersection of First Street and Riggs Road Northeast, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

One person is in critical condition from the crash, and other injuries are non-life threatning, some serious. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

RELATED: State Police: Anne Arundel Co. fatal crash on Route 50 causes fire

RELATED: Police officer injured in Anne Arundel County vehicle crash, officials say

RELATED: Police: Man found stabbed to death in Fairfax home after pedestrian hit by car said he 'hurt' man in house

RELATED: 1 person dead after being ejected from vehicle in Montgomery County crash

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.