DC Fire: Metrobus crash injures multiple people, some in critical condition

WASHINGTON — Around a dozen people have been injured in a crash involving a Green Line Metrobus shuttle that happened in Northeast D.C. around 3:30 p.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The Metrobus shuttle crashed after hitting a retaining wall, at the intersection of First Street and Riggs Road Northeast, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

One person is in critical condition from the crash, and other injuries are non-life threatning, some serious. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

