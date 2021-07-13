Police officer injured in Anne Arundel County vehicle crash, officials say

The officer had minor injuries during the crash that is still being investigated, said Anne Arundel County Police.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County Police officer was involved in a Tuesday crash with another person between Richie Highway at Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to the department in a statement.

The officer had minor injuries during the crash that is still being investigated, said Anne Arundel County Police.

The cause of the crash is not known, but footage from the scene does show a police SUV crashed into another mid-size SUV.

That stretch of road between Richie Highway at Furnace Branch Road is closed while the investigation is ongoing.

