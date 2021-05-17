Child found dead in Northwest DC trash can inside a restroom, police say

The child's body was found in a trash can inside a bathroom near a physician's office building on 106 Irving Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A dead child was found dead in the trash can of a restroom around 8 a.m. on Monday in Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement to WUSA9.

Officers were dispatched to investigate after reports came in of an unconscious child. When on the scene, officers found the child's remains inside a plastic bag of a trash can within a unisex bathroom facility.

The remains of the child were found at 106 Irving Street, Northwest, according to MPD. That location is a physician's office building, added MPD.

The location provided by MPD where the child was found is not far from the Med-Star Washington Hospital Center.

The age of the child is not known at this time.