Child found dead in Northwest DC trash can inside a restroom, police say

WASHINGTON — A dead child was found dead in the trash can of a restroom around 8 a.m. on Monday in Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement to WUSA9.
Officers were dispatched to investigate after reports came in of an unconscious child. When on the scene, officers found the child's remains inside a plastic bag of a trash can within a unisex bathroom facility.
The remains of the child were found at 106 Irving Street, Northwest, according to MPD. That location is a physician's office building, added MPD.
The location provided by MPD where the child was found is not far from the Med-Star Washington Hospital Center.
The age of the child is not known at this time.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
