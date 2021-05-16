Court documents share further insight behind DC 2-month-old's disappearance

The baby's mother faced a judge Saturday and is charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence amid her 2-month-old son's disappearance

WASHINGTON — Ladonia Boggs faced a judge Saturday and is charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence amid her 2-month-old son's disappearance in early May.

Court documents from Saturday show the actions Boggs reportedly took following the baby Kyon Jones' death, and state that she was high on PCP around the time of the child's death.

Court documents also indicate the mother's story changed numerous times -- until police say she admitted to throwing away the infant after he was found unresponsive in her bed.

Ladonia Boggs dropped a bombshell when she spoke to WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield last Sunday telling our station what she said happened to her infant son.

"He was on the bed with me on my chest and I rolled over and he was unresponsive - breathing - and I panicked," said Boggs.

According to court documents, that was four days after she first told the baby's father that child and family services picked up the 2-month-old and that he would be gone "for a long time."

D.C. Police said when officers stopped by her home to check on the child, she said he didn't live there.

Boggs was caught on surveillance camera hauling a car seat, then a cardboard box and plastic bag to the dumpster, according to D.C. Police.

Boggs was released Saturday and ordered to stay away from children - including her 1-year-old grandchild - unless another adult is present. She's back in court in mid-November.

2-month-old Kyon Jones' body has still not been found.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police.