DC Police: Video shows missing Kyon Jones' mother throwing something in the trash; landfill search ends today

The infant's mother is the sole person of interest in the infant's disappearance, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Thursday missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones' mother remains the sole person of interest in his disappearance.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police.

Contee said there is a video of the mother throwing things into the garbage, but didn't elaborate on what.

The Charles City County Sheriff's Department said Monday afternoon that it is helping MPD with its search at a Waste Management Landfill for 2-month-old Kyon Jones, who went missing last week in Northeast D.C.

Chief Contee said Thursday the landfill search would end Thursday.

“Hopefully we’ll be coming to some resolution on that very soon. I know there's a lot of media reporting out on that we're doing everything that we possibly can to locate this child," Contee said. "At this point I know there's some reports out there, yes the mother is a person interest in fact she is the only person of interest at this time, so we're just working through that very carefully with our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office to make sure that we do the things that we need to do as we move to the next step in this.”

Contee said Kyon's mother could be facing charges.