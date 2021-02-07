Northeast DC construction project collapse damages car and a home's porch

WASHINGTON — A condo project caused damage after construction debris from the site collapsed, damaging a car and a home's porch on 19th Street in Northeast D.C.
The building located on 1835 H Street, Northeast is under construction and appeared to have a partial collapse on the second floor when WUSA9 arrived on the scene.
So far, no injuries have been reported and D.C. Fire and EMS has not been dispatched to the scene.
It is not known at this time if there are any larger structural issues with the building. A building inspector has been dispatched per protocol, according to DCRA Director Ernest Chrappah, who spoke at a news conference update for a separate building collapse that happened Thursday. A 27-year-old construction worker who was trapped in that collapse is being treated at a local hospital, and family members said he is waiting on a surgery that will likely determine if he will ever walk again. Four other workers were also injured in that collapse.
