Northeast DC construction project collapse damages car and a home's porch

It is not known at this time if there are any larger structural issues with the building. A building inspector has been dispatched per protocol, according to DCRA Director Ernest Chrappah, who spoke at a news conference update for a separate building collapse that happened Thursday. A 27-year-old construction worker who was trapped in that collapse is being treated at a local hospital, and family members said he is waiting on a surgery that will likely determine if he will ever walk again. Four other workers were also injured in that collapse.