Victim who survived DC building collapse thought he was going to die, sister says

The man is expected to be in surgery Friday afternoon for his serious injuries.

WASHINGTON — The family member of a man that was rescued from a collapsed building on Kennedy Street in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon told WUSA9 that he is awaiting surgery from trauma experienced during the unforeseen impact.

The 27-year-old male worker was admitted into Medstar Washington Hospital Center following the incident and is expected to be in surgery Friday afternoon with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman, who claims to be the victim's sister, told us that the surgery will likely determine if her brother will ever be able to walk again.

She said although he is a survivor of the building collapse, this was a traumatizing experience for him. She added that for a period of time during the collapse and rescue operation he thought he was going to die.

The sister told WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield that the family is continuing to pray that things will improve with this surgery Friday ahead of a long road to recovery.

UPDATE: Just spoke with friends of the man who was rescued from today’s building collapse - they say he is doing much better and remains in the hospital — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 1, 2021

Several construction workers were also injured from the collapse, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Four workers who were involved were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the major building collapse happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 916 Kennedy Street Northwest.

D.C. Fire and EMS told WUSA9 that the five-story building that collapsed was currently under construction. The building collapse occurred as severe weather swept through the DMV area.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials actively engaged in a rescue effort to reach and remove the trapped male worker. As of 4:55 p.m., crews successfully removed the trapped worker and transported him to the hospital.