Where to see the cherry blossom trees outside of Tidal Basin area at National Mall

WASHINGTON — Cherry blossom trees in D.C. are nearing peak bloom! But it's been hard to get around them at the Tidal Basin due to the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police creating fencing barriers that aren't ideal for people to come in direct contact with the trees.

The barricades are impacting people's chances of access, and traffic in the area has also had to be adjusted due to the uptick in pedestrian traffic.

This year, peak bloom is expected between April 2-5, but the park service said restrictions will be in place from March 26 through April 12. The park service said those dates could change depending on how the bloom cycle actually happens.

If you are trying to see the blooming trees, there are other areas that you can view them at. Here is a list of places that cherry blossom trees can be viewed that are not around the Tidal Bassin:

Kenwood neighborhood off River Road in Montgomery County

Off River Road near Bethesda in Montgomery County, the Kenwood neighborhood is a great spot to see cherry blossoms right outside of metro D.C.

Cherry Blossom Scavenger Hunt

The National Cherry Blossom Festival's "Art in Bloom" visual art exhibition comes with a digital twist this year.

Twenty-six oversized cherry blossom statues, painted by local artists, have been placed throughout the DMV. Their locations span all eight wards of the District, as well as Maryland's National Harbor and Virginia's Aurora Highlands and National Landing neighborhoods.

Dumbarton Oaks near Montrose Park

Cherry blossoms and magnolia trees can be enjoyed at the area in D.C.’s Georgetown at Dumbarton Oaks, adjacent to Montrose Park. There is a play area for kids.

East Potomac Park / East Potomac Golf Course

While it may be hard to get to, because it's still in the National Mall area, East Potomac Park has cherry blossom trees that can be viewed by the public. East Potomac Golf Course has trees on it too, so if you play golf, it may be an ideal way to catch the trees in peak bloom this coming week.

National Arboretum

The National Arboretum is a great spot to catch the views of DC’s cherry blossom trees. The trees are a little more spread out, so a better viewing area for social distancing.

Stanton Park

Cherry blossom trees in Stanton Park surround the statue of Revolutionary War hero, General Nathanial Greene.

Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens

Cherry trees surround the parking area and visitor center at Kenilworth Park.

