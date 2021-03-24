Despite a sense of return to normalcy, now is not the time to let our guard down | Hear Me Out

With the end to the pandemic in sight, now is not the time to forget how we got here.

WASHINGTON — Things are beginning to return to a sense of normalcy.

The key word being beginning.

Over the past few days, we've seen the return of the NCAA tournament.

Yes, there are a limited number of fans attending games, and one game between Virginia Commonwealth and Oregon was canceled due to COVID protocols.

But compared to last year, when there was no tournament, this year is much closer to normal.

Also, the NFL Draft was all virtual last year. For this year’s draft in Cleveland, select prospects and fans will be able to attend in person.

And then, there's our cherry blossoms.

Many events are virtual, and the National Park Service is limiting access around the Tidal Basin, but people will still be able to get near the blossoms, unless crowds get too big.

JUST IN @NationalMallNPS predicting peak bloom for Cherry Blossom trees on the Tidal Basin to fall between April 2-5.

Lets hope it looks less like a militarized zone this year. @wusa9 #cherryblossoms https://t.co/vejvBxYHYw pic.twitter.com/yt3rfgV8b7 — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 1, 2021

If crowds swell to levels that are not acceptable in the pandemic, the National Park Service is prepared to restrict all access.

That's emblematic of where we are these days.

Hear me out, we are so close to beating the pandemic.

According to the CDC, as of March 23, more than 43 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But that's still only 13% of the population.

I get it, people want to get out and get back to normal.

But we're not quite there yet.

So, let's keep wearing our masks, practice social distancing, and get the vaccine as soon as you can.