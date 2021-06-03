We're almost there! | Cherry blossoms have reached Stage 4 of the blooming process

Projected peak cherry blossom bloom is forecast between April 2-5.

WASHINGTON — Cherry blossoms in D.C. are nearing peak bloom! On Thursday, we reached stage four: peduncle elongation -- where the stalks bearing the blossom buds extend and the flowers become visible. On March 22, the cherry blossoms reached stage 3 of the blooming process: florets extended. Stage five is puffy white.

Stage 2 of the blooming process happened on March 16: florets visible. When we were less than one month away from the peak bloom of the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.

On March 11, the cherry blossoms reached stage one of the blooming process: green buds. The National Park Service is forecasting peak bloom between April 2 and April 5. Peak bloom usually lasts for several days.

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry or (Prunus x yedoensis) is open. Every year, the National Park Service tracks the six stages, ending with "peak bloom."

They are green buds, florets visible, an extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and peak bloom.

Weather's Influence

Weather can speed up or slow down the blooming process. Warmer weather helps the cherry blossoms bloom faster. We still feel that this year's peak bloom occurs a bit before the April 2 - 5 forecast.

One of the earliest blooms was March 15, 1990, according to the National Park Service. And due to cold weather, one of the latest blooms was April 18, 1958.

Recently highs have topped out in the 70s in DC, helping the blooming process.

When we get a warm-up followed by a late freeze it can prove detrimental to the cherry blossoms. Such was the case four years ago. In 2017, a late freeze between March 14-17, killed nearly half of the cherry blossoms.

Peak bloom was March 25 that year.

2021 Cherry Blossom Festival

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, up to 1.5 million people would visit the Tidal Basin to view the cherry blossoms. Organizers of the Cherry Blossom Festival have unveiled a hybrid plan for the Cherry Blossom Festival in 2021.