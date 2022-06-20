3 hurt in separate overnight shootings minutes apart in DC, police say

Police have not said the shootings are connected.

WASHINGTON — Three people were injured after gunfire erupted just minutes apart at two locations in the District early Monday morning, police said.

First, one person was shot around 2:15 a.m. at the 3600 Block of NY Avenue NE. Officers arrived at the scene to the victim, who was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Police say a motor vehicle accident occurred as a result of this shooting.

A few minutes later, officers were called to the 1900 block of 8th Street NW, at 2:30 p.m., after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Police said two adults were shot and appeared to be conscious and breathing. Both victims of the collision and the shooting were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.