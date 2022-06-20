16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC

At this time, police have not disclosed any information regarding a potential suspect.

WASHINGTON — A teen girl is dead after being shot in Southeast Washington D.C. Saturday evening, and police are working to find a suspect and a motive.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE, near the Washington Highlands neighborhood.

Police said when they arrived at the location, they found a 16-year-old girl who was shot.

Medics were summoned, and she was pronounced dead.

"Change has to come, you know, so we have a mother, father, over there, and a grandmother, who got the worst call of their lives. Our children do not have access to a great education over here east to the river," said a member of the community.

The shooting came right before D.C. police received reports of multiple people being shot, including a 15-year-old boy and an MPD officer.

According to DC Police data, the two teen's death marks the 95th and 96th homicide in the District this year. Eight of the homicides so far have been juveniles.

Officers are asking that anyone who has any information on this incident contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

MPD Detectives are still working on the case and will provide updates as the information becomes available.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE. No lookout.

