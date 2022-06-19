x
Police: 4 people shot, 1 dead, near 14th and U Streets NW

A 15-year-old boy has been killed while a DC police officer, who was also shot, is recovering in the hospital.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.co

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is dead after four people, including a DC police officer, was shot at an unpermitted event near the 14th and U Street NW corridor Sunday, according to police. 

DC Police officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. 

"All of this occurred over a span of about two hours," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said. "It was an unpermitted event by the Moechella group." 

According to Contee, at least one firearm was recovered at the scene. The other victims shot are recovering at the hospital. 

News of the shooting comes just hours after police said a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE, marking the District's 95th homicide of the year, and the seventh juvenile homicide. As with any DC homicide, a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction. 

In 2021, D.C. hit the grim milestone of 100 homicides on July 10 when a 45-year-old man was killed in SE. In 2020, it happened around the same time in 2020, and in 2019, it was Aug. 5.

