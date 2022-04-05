x
2nd man shot dead in 24 hours in SE DC neighborhood | Up to $50K reward for info about 2 deaths

Two men have been killed this week in the 2300 block of Green Street in Anacostia. Police say 33-year-old Treyvon Green was found dead Thursday.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a second homicide within 24 hours in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Green Street in Anacostia Thursday to find 33-year-old Treyvon Green with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and noted that he had no signs of life. 

Just a day before, 24-year-old Davon Sullivan, of Southeast, D.C. was found in the same condition. 

Police have not indicated that there is any connection between the two shootings. 

Between the two cases, DC Police are offering a total of up to $50,000 for information. The department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 per case to anyone who provides details that lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

