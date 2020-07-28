UPS driver shot in DC, police on the lookout for two suspects

District police are on the lookout for two men that are considered suspects.

WASHINGTON — A UPS driver has been shot near the intersection of 14th Street and Girard Street, Northwest, and District police are on the lookout for two men that are considered suspects.

The condition of the UPS driver is not known at the time and was not released by DC Police.

The suspects are two Black men, according to DC Police.

One reportedly has long dreads, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. The other suspect allegedly has short hair and was wearing a black T-shirt.

Police have not said what led to the UPS driver being shot.

WUSA9 will update this story as more information from the investigation is released.