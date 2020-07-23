Man dead, found with multiple gunshot wounds on Suitland Road; police searching for suspects

Detectives are at the scene searching for the suspect or suspects linked to this shooting.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in an incident in Camp Springs overnight Wednesday, Prince George's County Police said.

The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Suitland Road around 1:30 a.m., police said. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives are at the scene searching for the suspect or suspects linked to this shooting.

Officers are still trying to determine the events leading up to the homicide and the motive.

Police ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or to call the PG Crime Solvers Unit and leave anonymous tips at 1-866-411-TIPS.