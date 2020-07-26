Woman dies after DC Police vehicle hits her in Southeast neighborhood Friday evening

Investigators say the woman was hit in the middle of a street in Southeast when a police vehicle, with its lights and sirens on, was traveling to a scene in the area

WASHINGTON — A woman died Friday in Southeast after she was struck by a DC Police vehicle that was traveling with its sirens and lights on around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was hit in the middle of a street in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, and that the officer behind the DC Police vehicle was headed to a crime scene to help their fellow officers.

Agents with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are the two units within DC Police that are still investigating the crash.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital in the district, where she died from her injuries.

Her name has not been released by DC Police or DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services