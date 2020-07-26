x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

dc

Woman dies after DC Police vehicle hits her in Southeast neighborhood Friday evening

Investigators say the woman was hit in the middle of a street in Southeast when a police vehicle, with its lights and sirens on, was traveling to a scene in the area
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — A woman died Friday in Southeast after she was struck by a DC Police vehicle that was traveling with its sirens and lights on around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was hit in the middle of a street in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, and that the officer behind the DC Police vehicle was headed to a crime scene to help their fellow officers. 

Agents with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are the two units within DC Police that are still investigating the crash. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital in the district, where she died from her injuries.

Her name has not been released by DC Police or DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RELATED: Prince George's County crash kills multiple people, injures others

RELATED: Police searching for missing man and woman who 'suspiciously' disappeared about a week ago

RELATED: Police: Boyfriend charged in murder of missing DC mother

RELATED: Police departments struggle with updating use of force policies, while some officers push back

RELATED: Federal agents using similar tear gas canisters in Portland as used in DC

RELATED: Gym owner fears DC mask mandate could be 'nail in the coffin' for his business

RELATED: DC Council passes budget including a $15 million cut to policing

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news