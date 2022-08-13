Police: 2 boys injured in Northwest DC shooting

The two boys were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — Two boys were injured after being shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of 11th Street N.W., around 12:22 a.m. for the call of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old and 12-year-old suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. According to police, the two boys were shot at the 1200 block of Irving Street N.W., but walked along the 11 Street where they met the officers.

The two boys were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims' identities have not been released.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police say there's no lookout for a suspect at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

