Police: 13-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl injured in shooting in Northeast DC

Police claim the 13-year-old boy was shot while the 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 700 block of 18th Street.

David Augustine, a spokesperson from MPD, confirmed that officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl injured. Police say the 13-year-old boy was shot while the 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. Both children are expected to survive.

Augustine said in a press conference following the shooting that investigators do not believe the children were the intended victims of the shooting but they do believe the shooting was not random.

While there is no suspect description, police are on the lookout for a dark Nissan with tinted windows last seen driving northbound in the 700 block of 18th Street, NE.

The shooting happened half a mile away from an apartment complex where six men were shot in Northeast one week ago. Detectives continue to investigate the F Street shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead and five others hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

