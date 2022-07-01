Police: Teen shot in Southeast, DC

DC Police said the teenager is not conscious or breathing, and the homicide unit has been called to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that left a teen boy badly injured in Southeast, D.C. heading into a holiday weekend.

DC Police officers responded to the 800 block of Yuma Street Southeast just after 3 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the teen was neither conscious nor breathing, and the homicide unit had been called the assist. No further information was given about his condition.

Police also did not have a suspect lookout or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of Yuma St SE. No Lookout.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 1, 2022

Across the District, violent crime is up 10% compared to last year, and homicides -- which crossed the 100 deaths threshold earlier than any year since 2033 -- have increased by 14%.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax CEO of DonorSee giving platform found shot to death in his home