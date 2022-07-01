WASHINGTON — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that left a teen boy badly injured in Southeast, D.C. heading into a holiday weekend.
DC Police officers responded to the 800 block of Yuma Street Southeast just after 3 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the teen was neither conscious nor breathing, and the homicide unit had been called the assist. No further information was given about his condition.
Police also did not have a suspect lookout or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.
Across the District, violent crime is up 10% compared to last year, and homicides -- which crossed the 100 deaths threshold earlier than any year since 2033 -- have increased by 14%.
