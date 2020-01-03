WASHINGTON — Two teen boys were shot, one killed and another injured, in a shooting in D.C's Shaw neighborhood, according to D.C. Police.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of S Street, NW, Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The shooting was close to the Shaw Metro Station and the two teens are reportedly under the age of 15-years-old, said D.C. Police.

Officers first responded to the shooting after hearing gunshots.

When they responded, officials say the two teens were found shot. The teen who was killed was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials added that other teens ran away from the shooting scene when officers arrived. A few were taken into custody, but are not believed to be suspects in the shooting.

The Shaw neighborhood shooting follows a Northwest shooting last Saturday that left a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old dead.

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the 4900 block of Nash Street, NE, that left one man dead on Sunday. What led to any of these shootings is not known at this time.

WUSA9 is working to confirm more information on the shootings from this weekend, and searching to learn more about what lead to the two teens deaths last weekend.

