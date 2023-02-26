Police: 3 shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men and a woman were shot Saturday in Southeast D.C., according to police.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Street in Southeast D.C. for a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m.
There, officers found two men who had been shot. They were conscious and breathing, DC police said.
At the same time, officers found a woman who had been shot at the intersection of 23rd and Savannah Street Southeast D.C. She was also found conscious and breathing, police said.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspect or motive information has been released at this time in the case.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
