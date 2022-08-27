x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Investigation underway after shooting involving off-duty FBI officer in Northeast DC

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — A shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer has caused major traffic delays in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. 

No information has been released as to what lead up to the shooting incident.

The shooting involving the officer is under investigation by the FBI.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible," a spokesperson said to WUSA9.

Due to the police activity in the area, I-295 northbound between Benning Road and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast is closed while authorities investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Watch Next: Maryland court orders resentencing for DC Sniper

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greatest Hit: When you gentrify DC, but still want to make it culturally significant

Before You Leave, Check This Out