Investigation underway after shooting involving off-duty FBI officer in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer has caused major traffic delays in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

No information has been released as to what lead up to the shooting incident.

The shooting involving the officer is under investigation by the FBI.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible," a spokesperson said to WUSA9.

Due to the police activity in the area, I-295 northbound between Benning Road and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast is closed while authorities investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.