1 hurt in shooting at Laurel Holiday Inn Express

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel police are investigating a shooting at a Holiday Inn Express and Suites Saturday morning that left one person injured.

Officers with the Laurel Police Department were dispatched to a hotel located in the 14400 block of Laurel Place for a reported shooting.

A victim was found suffering from injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, police said. The person was taken to a local hospital.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time; this includes the age, gender, and name.

Laurel police do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time. The investigation into the events that preceded the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the police at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.