Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Northeast, DC

Police found Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Northeast D.C. 

DC Police officers responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. for a report of sounds of gunshots.

Once on the scene, they found 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. 

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical discovered that Wright was neither conscious nor breathing and was pronounced dead. 

He was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Police did not release a suspect lookout or motive, and no weapons were recovered from the scene. 

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. 

