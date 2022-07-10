Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Northeast, DC

Police found Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Northeast D.C.

DC Police officers responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. for a report of sounds of gunshots.

Once on the scene, they found 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical discovered that Wright was neither conscious nor breathing and was pronounced dead.

He was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police did not release a suspect lookout or motive, and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.