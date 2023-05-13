Teenager critically injured after shooting in Southeast DC

DC police are investigating a shooting of a teenage boy that sent him to the hospital early Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy is seriously injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Southeast D.C., authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Knox Place Southeast D.C. around 6:33 a.m.

At the location, they found a teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police department is actively investigating the shooting and working to determine a motive behind it, as well as a suspect or suspects in the case.