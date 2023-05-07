Police: 3 children injured in separate shootings, found in Northeast DC

DC police believed two of the children were shot in Maryland and then dropped off in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C., and not long after, two other children who had been shot were found in the same area, according to DC Police.

Authorities say they believe those two children were shot somewhere in Maryland and then dropped off in Northeast D.C.

The first victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the 1900 block of M Street, Northeast D.C. at around 10:28 a.m.

He was found conscious and breathing, according to DC police. It is not known if he was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to a second reported shooting in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast D.C. shortly after noon. Once on the scene, officers found two children - ages 11 and 15 - wounded by gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital.

After investigating, police believe the two boys were injured elsewhere and dropped off along Just Street.

DC Police are working to locate the scene of the actual shooting but believe it happened somewhere in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Police said they are investigating what led to the gunfire in each situation.

No arrests have been made in any of those shootings. Police did not release any information about motives or suspects.