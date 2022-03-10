2 men shot fatally shot within 24 hours in separate shootings in DC

Police haven't said if they have determined if any of the shootings were connected.

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C.

DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were summoned and transported the man to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, Porter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hours later, DC police were investigating another shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday morning. Officers received a call for a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest at about 11:55 a.m., authorities said.

Officers found the 18-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire EMS personnel arrived at the scene and found no signs of life. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on M Street Northwest.

Police are still on the lookout for suspects and have not yet confirmed any arrests. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to contact Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Additional, anonymous information can be submitted to the department's tip line at 50411.

