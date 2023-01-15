Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC

Both men were taken to local hospitals, police said. One of the men was later pronounced dead.

WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said.

Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m.

At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both men to local hospitals, police said. After all-life saving efforts failed, one of the men was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 34-year-old Renando Griffin, of Southeast DC.

The second victim's conditions remain unknown at this time. Police did not release the identity of the victims.

No details have been released regarding a possible suspect or a motive in the case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.