Police search for suspects after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are working to figure out who shot a special police officer outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh District. That's where Shotspotter technology recorded at least four shots being fired.

Once on scene, officers found the special police officer shot in the lower leg. They were conscious and breathing, according to the watch commander. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They have not offered any details about a suspect or suspects in this case and no arrests have been made.

A special police officer, or SPO, is commissioned to protect a specific property, such as St. Elizabeth's hospital. SPOs can carry weapons and make arrests at the specific property they are commissioned to protect. SPOs must be licensed and undergo training.

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Earlier this month a Special Police Officer working for DC Public Libraries was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library. 

Maurica Manyan's family hired an attorney following her death. They are expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon.

