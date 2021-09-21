Special Police Officer shot, killed in Southeast DC, police say

The deadly shooting was the latest in violent crimes that hit Southeast Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Special Police Officer was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of 10th Place around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the female officer suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

Chief Contee confirmed that the woman was on duty at an apartment complex when she was killed.

Investigators are on the lookout for a White Camry with dark tinted windows. The car was last seen on Wheeler Road heading towards Southern Avenue.

D.C. Police are talking with witnesses and ask for the public's help finding out what happened. A $25,000 reward is available for anyone who can provide a tip that will lead to a conviction.

Officers report that no one else was injured in the shooting.

The deadly shooting was the latest in violent crimes that hit Southeast Tuesday. Five people were injured in a shooting at Alabama Plaza, including a 13-year-old. Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday evening.