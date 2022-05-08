Retired lieutenant charged in shooting of Anacostia Library special police officer

Jesse Porter, 58, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant has been charged in the shooting death of a special police officer at the Anacostia library on Thursday.

Jesse Porter, 58, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the officer. The officer was identified Friday as 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, according to police.

MPD said Thursday the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road.

In a press conference Thursday evening, MPD Chief Robert Contee III said Porter was conducting ASP Baton training in a library room. At some point during the training, Porter took out the weapon and fired a shot, striking Manyan.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead

ASP Batons are expandable batons commonly used by law enforcement. It is not clear why a live weapon was in the room during baton training, or why it was fired.

Police say the firearm used was recovered on the scene.

Manyan was a Special Police Officer for D.C. Public Libraries. According to D.C. Police, Special Police officers are commissioned to protect a specific property. The officers can carry a weapon and make arrests at that location. SPOs must also be licensed and undergo training.