Wheaton apartment evacuated after bomb threat

Police received the report of a bomb at Arrive Wheaton in Montgomery County just after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the county's fire department.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A bomb threat was made against a Wheaton apartment building Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire.

Police were alerted around 6:15 a.m. and some floors of the apartment building - called Arrive Wheaton - were evacuated. Authorities began an investigation and, as of 9 a.m., no update was available on when an all-clear might be given.

The high-rise apartment near the Wheaton Metro stop features one and two bedrooms and a pool.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Although WUSA9 rarely confirms bomb threats at apartments, a number of bomb threats to local schools have been reported this year.

Police continue to investigate multiple bomb threats against Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) over a span of six days. The threats began earlier this month on June 11.

"The Fairfax County Police Department takes these threats seriously, and a detective from our Special Investigations Unit was immediately assigned to these cases," Second Lieutenant Yost wrote in an email to WUSA9.

Yost added that patrol units and K9 teams searched several of the locations due to the school’s request.

Police said nothing suspicious or out of the ordinary has been found during searches, and the department believes the threats are "non-credible and originated from outside the country."