Maryland

Bethesda resident unearths possible grenade while doing yardwork

'I'd unearth a grenade for ya' could be the remixed tune the resident will soon be singing.

BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from January 2020 about a fisherman who reeled in a live grenade in Indiana. 

A normal Wednesday afternoon of yard work in Bethesda turned into a day to remember for one resident who found what looked like a grenade.

The possible grenade was unearthed on Worthington Drive, off of Massachusetts Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. 

Fire and explosive with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) and patrol officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the unusual finding.

At the scene, authorities discovered the device, which was strikingly similar in appearance to a grenade, covered in debris and dirt lying in the yard.

Through an investigation, the device was determined to be a non-explosive device, according to a tweet from a spokesperson with MCFRS.

MCFRS says if someone in the community sees something suspicious to say something by reporting anything unusual. If it is an emergency situation, authorities advise people to call 911.

Click here for further information on how to report suspicious activity in your state.

