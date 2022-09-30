Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.
The police department wants the public to be mindful of these tips before making a transaction:
- Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched
- Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable
- Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it
- Look inside the card reader before inserting your card
- If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911
- Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming
If you or someone you know is a victim of card skimming, please contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159. If you have any information about these card skimmers or the individual/s responsible, please contact MPD's 24-hour Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.
