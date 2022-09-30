Police are warning public of card skimmers across the District

The card skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after multiple card skimmers were found in convenience stores across D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police announced Friday afternoon that they were made aware recently of three card skimmers located at stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and the active investigation is being handled by the Financial Crimes Unit.

The police department wants the public to be mindful of these tips before making a transaction:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it

Look inside the card reader before inserting your card

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming

