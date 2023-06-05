Shooting leaves man dead in Northeast DC

Upon arrival to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed in a Northeast D.C. shooting late Sunday night, leaving police searching for answers and investigating the homicide case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Maryland Avenue Northeast, nearby 14th Street Northeast, around 10:12 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department has not released any information about a person of interest in the case or a motive behind the shooting. The investigation into the deadly shooting is active and ongoing.

Just before the start of the weekend, on June 2, MPD reported 94 homicide cases in 2023, which is a 15% increase from the year before. In 2022, by the same time period, 82 homicides were reported.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.