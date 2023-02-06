Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

A K9 quickly alerted positive to the narcotics in the vehicle and assisted the deputy in the successful arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say.

According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Rich was detained, according to the sheriff's office, and charged. They are facing eight charges including two counts of CDS/Possession with intent to distribute: narcotic, CDS/Possession large amount, four counts of CDS/Possession-not cannabis, and CDS/Possession paraphernalia.

Getting more narcotics off Frederick Co highways, recently a deputy conducting a routine traffic stop seized 700+ capsules of suspected fentanyl, 4 canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack, & drug paraphernalia.



Follow our Facebook for all the info. pic.twitter.com/AkCeEDUwat — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) February 5, 2023

"Thanks to the Brunswick Police Department K9 unit who assisted with the traffic stop," the sheriff's office said. "The K9 quickly alerted positive to the narcotics in the vehicle and assisted the deputy in the successful arrest."