Man injured after shooting in Woodbridge

Late Monday night, police said there was a heavy police presence in the area as they investigated the shooting and worked to develop a motive.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, left him injured and sparked an investigation, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police responded to Darbydale Avenue, off of Minnieville Road, after receiving a report of a shooting in the area, a 10:51 p.m. tweet from the department said. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

Recently, violent crimes in the Woodbridge area has sparked discussions of changes needed in the area. Not too far away from this shooting, at the end of January, there was a stabbing and a fatal shooting near a parking lot of a 7-Eleven.